'Drishyam 3' actor Mohanlal's mom Santhakumari dies at age of 90 

  By Fatima Hassan
The new thriller movie is scheduled to be released in October 2026

Malayalam actor Mohanlal's mother, Santhakumari, tragically passed away at the age of 90. 

On Tuesday, December 30, Amrita Hospital doctors confirmed her death, where she had been admitted due to neurological disorders. 

Despite her medical condition, the deceased soul took her last breath at Mohanlal’s residence at Elamakkara, in Kochi, Kerala.

The 65-year-old Indian actor and filmmaker had a close bond with his mother despite his busy working schedule.

In an old interview, Mohanlal credited his late mother and said it was a great fortune to be able to share his Dadasaheb Phalke Award with his mother. He added that the first person he visited after learning about the honour was her.

During the early days of his career, his mother was upset seeing him play negative characters.

Meanwhile, Mammootty, along with his wife, Sulfath, reached Santhakumari’s Elamakkara residence soon after hearing the news of his good friend’s mother’s demise.

On the professional front, Mohanlal will next appear in Drishyam 3, in which he will revive the role of Georgekutty.

However, Meena will be seen as Rani, Anisba Hassan as Anju, and Esther Anil as Anumol, alongside Asha Sharath as IG Geetha and Siddique as Prabhakar.

The movie has been directed by Jeethu Joseph. The film is expected to be released in theatres in 2026.

