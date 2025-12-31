Nick Jonas introduces wife Priyanka Chopra's Hindi hype song with Joe, Kevin

Trending
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas exchanged the marital vows in 2018

Nick Jonas is grooving to wife Priyanka Chopra's superhit Hindi hype track alongside his brothers, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas.  

On Tuesday, December 30, the 33-year-old American singer-songwriter took to his Instagram account to share the heartfelt video clip featuring himself and his two brothers, while introducing viral Hindi songs of his life partner.

"Another show means another night educating the guys on some of my favourite Hindi hype songs," Nick stated in the caption.

In the clip, Nick Jonas is seen dancing with brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas as Mujhse Shaadi Karogi plays in the background. 

Nick and Kevin are fully in sync with the beat, moving with carefree enthusiasm, while Joe steals a chunk of the spotlight in his own way by casually munching on a banana, completely unfazed by the Bollywood party unfolding around him. Backup dancers join in too, adding to the playful, pre-show buzz.

Fans were quick to flood the comments with heart emojis, jokes about Joe’s snack break, and appreciation for Nick’s easy familiarity with Indian music.

One fan commented, "Ya'll are so filmy. I love it." 

"Joe just casually eating a banana while you're trying to get hype," another noted.

A third said, "I admit, Nick, I got the bug also since I learned about Punjabi music and Hindi music." 

For those unaware, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra tied the knot in 2018, after briefly dating each other. 

The couple also welcomed their only daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in January 2022, via a surrogacy process.   

