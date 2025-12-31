Katy Perry excludes Justin Trudeau in 2025 recap after Orlando Bloom reunion  

Katy Perry has reportedly ditched her current love interest, Justin Trudeau, in a 2025 recap after reuniting with ex-boyfriend Orlando Bloom in London.
On Tuesday, December 30th, the 41-year-old American singer and songwriter took to her Instagram account to share some of the highlights of the year.
Before welcoming the New Year, Perry included a series of glimpses from her headline-grabbing concert, The Lifetimes Tour, which she wrapped up on December 7th.
"2025, there’s nothing more you can take," the Dark Horse hitmaker penned her caption.
However, the Bandaids crooner, who began dating the former Canadian Prime Minister this year, has not included him in her highlights, which raised the eyebrows of her fans.
Despite confirming her romance with the politician just a day before concluding The Lifetimes Tour, the singer did not mention him in her year’s highlights.
This snub came shortly after Katy Perry reunited with her ex-partner and father of her daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, in London.
The former couple, who parted ways this year, were seen together enjoying Paddington: The Musical in London on Tuesday, December 30th.
In addition to Katy’s daughter, Orlando also brought his 14-year-old son, Flynn, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr.