Jannik Sinner shares honest take on ‘incredible highs, difficult lows’ in 2025

Italian star Jannik Sinner has recently shared his heartwarming wishes for the Happy New Year while highlighting the successes and limitations he faced in his 2025 season.
Through the message, the current World No. 2 expressed his gratitude for his close ones as he navigated a year that was both intense and memorable, and also revealed his optimism about returning to competitive courts.
On Instagram, the 24-year-old recorded a video of him saying a message to his followers.
The video showed numerous clips and pictures of the events which occurred, ranging from the positive moments of celebration and jubilation to utter despair and heartache.
The 24-year-old said, "Guys, what a year it has been. Some highs that felt incredible, and some lows that were very difficult to accept," he stated. "But throughout this whole year, I don’t see only results. I see big lessons.”
“I’m really thankful for my whole team, my family, and all of you guys, for all the support you gave me throughout the whole year, it really means the world to me. For now, I wish everyone a Happy New Year, celebrate it with the people you love, and see you all very soon again on the court. Ciao Ciao,” he added.
Sinner ended his 2025 season with a win-loss record of 58-6 and holds six wins against Carlos Alcaraz in their head-to-head which the 22-year-old Spaniard leads with 10.