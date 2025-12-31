'Chivalry II' Epic Games store’s December 31 free mystery game

The Epic Games Store has officially announced its December 31 mystery game, confirming Chivalry II as the 15th free title in its Holiday Sale 2025 promotion.
The revelation follows Epic’s limited-time mystery game event near its end, with only two free games remaining ahead of store returns to its regular weekly giveaway schedule.
Chivalry II is a multiplayer first-person and fast-paced game with exhilarating gameplay.
In this game, players find themselves into chaotic battlefield scenarios filled with sword fights, flaming arrows, and more.
As per Epic’s description, the game features 64-player battles across large maps.
Popular Team Objective modes challenge players to storm cartels, burn villages, and more, aiming to capture the brutality of medieval combat instead of precision-based gunplay.
The announcement comes after an eventful holiday campaign. The company started the Holiday Sale 2025 on December 11 with Hogwarts Legacy as the opening free title.
On December 18, the store shifted to its annual daily mystery game format.
Since then, players have claimed a variety of free games, including The Callisto Protocol, Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, Cassette Beasts, Viewfinder, and the Trine Classic Collection, leading up to Chivalry II as the latest giveaway.