  • By Fatima Nadeem
Virat Kohli rings in 2026 with wife Anushka Sharma in 'joyful' way

Indian cricket star Virat Kohli welcomed 2026 with a heartfelt post featuring wife Anushka Sharma

Indian cricket star Virat Kohli rang in the New Year with his wife Anushka Sharma in a heartfelt and joyful way!

Taking to his Instagram account on Wednesday, December 31, Kohli shared a sweet photo with wife along with a loving caption, that read, "Stepping into 2026 with the light of my life."

In the photo, the couple was seen with half of their faces painted–Kohli with a Spiderman design and Anushka with a colourful butterfly.

Shortly after Virat's post, which received close to four million likes in less than an hour, his fans flooded the comment section with sweet New Year wishes.

One fan wrote, "Happy New Year to the King and Queen," while another cheered, "Happy New year king Kohli."

A third user shared a heartfelt blessing in a long comment, "The only celebrity relationship I adore and admire!!..Love this couples..Keep supporting and loving each other like this. No nazar for sure!!..Just true best for u both Virat & Anushka for the upcoming year!!"

For the unversed, Kohli and Anushka tied the knot on December 11, 2017 in an intimate wedding ceremony in Florence, Italy and now have two kids.

On the work front, the former captain is scheduled to play for Delhi in their Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Railways on January 6 at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

India's top batsman announced his retirement from Test cricket in May, 2025.

Having already retired from T20Is, he will now play only ODI cricket for India.

