Top football players of 2025: From rising stars to veteran legends

As 2025 comes to an end, it has been a successful year for many football players in the world.
It was a year in which world witnessed the rise of many veterans players and fresh faces.
Here are some of the standout names who made a big impact on football in 2025.
Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)
Lamine Yamal who is only 18 years old has already made a huge impact of the world of football and broken numerous records along the way.
The player made his Barcelona debut at only 16 and quickly achieved historic success, winning major awards like the Kopa Trophy twice and Golden Boy.
At just 18, Yamal also finished as the runner-up for the 2025 Ballon d’Or.
Beyond the pitch, Yamal recently celebrated a major milestone on YouTube with his Silver and Gold Play Buttons.
Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)
The captain of the England football team played exceptionally well this year and scored 60 goals for both his club and his national team in 2025.
Cole Palmer (Chelsea)
He played a big role in helping Chelsea qualify for the Champions League this season, gave two crucial assists in their Conference League final win over Real Betis and was even named the best player of the Club World Cup.
Other players who made huge impact
Several other players who made a significant impact this year include Ousmane Dembele (Paris St-Germain), Erling Haaland (Manchester City), Nuno Mendes (Paris St-Germain), Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain / Manchester City), Pedri (Barcelona) and Vitinha (Paris St-Germain).