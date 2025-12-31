Sports
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Sports

Top football players of 2025: From rising stars to veteran legends

Here are some of the standout players who made a big impact on football in 2025

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Top football players of 2025: From rising stars to veteran legends
Top football players of 2025: From rising stars to veteran legends

As 2025 comes to an end, it has been a successful year for many football players in the world.

It was a year in which world witnessed the rise of many veterans players and fresh faces.

Here are some of the standout names who made a big impact on football in 2025.

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

Lamine Yamal who is only 18 years old has already made a huge impact of the world of football and broken numerous records along the way.

The player made his Barcelona debut at only 16 and quickly achieved historic success, winning major awards like the Kopa Trophy twice and Golden Boy.

At just 18, Yamal also finished as the runner-up for the 2025 Ballon d’Or.

Beyond the pitch, Yamal recently celebrated a major milestone on YouTube with his Silver and Gold Play Buttons.

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

The captain of the England football team played exceptionally well this year and scored 60 goals for both his club and his national team in 2025.

Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

He played a big role in helping Chelsea qualify for the Champions League this season, gave two crucial assists in their Conference League final win over Real Betis and was even named the best player of the Club World Cup.

Other players who made huge impact

Several other players who made a significant impact this year include Ousmane Dembele (Paris St-Germain), Erling Haaland (Manchester City), Nuno Mendes (Paris St-Germain), Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain / Manchester City), Pedri (Barcelona) and Vitinha (Paris St-Germain).

Virat Kohli rings in 2026 with wife Anushka Sharma in 'joyful' way

Virat Kohli rings in 2026 with wife Anushka Sharma in 'joyful' way
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates mother’s 71st birthday with heartfelt tribute

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates mother’s 71st birthday with heartfelt tribute
David Beckham reflects on milestone-filled 2025: From Knighthood to MLS Glory

David Beckham reflects on milestone-filled 2025: From Knighthood to MLS Glory
Patrick Mahomes targets 2026 return as Andy Reid shares injury update

Patrick Mahomes targets 2026 return as Andy Reid shares injury update
Magnus Carlsen dominates World Blitz Championships, clinches 20th world title

Magnus Carlsen dominates World Blitz Championships, clinches 20th world title
Ruben Amorim remains ‘confident’ in Manchester United despite draw

Ruben Amorim remains ‘confident’ in Manchester United despite draw

Stefon Diggs charged with assault, strangulation as Patriots address claims

Stefon Diggs charged with assault, strangulation as Patriots address claims

Anthony Joshua car crash: Police reveals truth about tragic incident

Anthony Joshua car crash: Police reveals truth about tragic incident
Ryan Wedding: FBI seizes $40M worth of motorcycles linked to Olympian fugitive

Ryan Wedding: FBI seizes $40M worth of motorcycles linked to Olympian fugitive

Nikola Jokic suffers knee injury, Denver collapse in shock defeat

Nikola Jokic suffers knee injury, Denver collapse in shock defeat
Max Verstappen deserves to be 2025 champion, not Lando Norris, expert claims

Max Verstappen deserves to be 2025 champion, not Lando Norris, expert claims
Jake Paul sends heartfelt message to Anthony Joshua after fatal car crash

Jake Paul sends heartfelt message to Anthony Joshua after fatal car crash

Popular News

Jennifer Lopez ends 2025 on happy note as she kicks off second Las Vegas gig

Jennifer Lopez ends 2025 on happy note as she kicks off second Las Vegas gig
20 seconds ago
'Chivalry II' Epic Games store’s December 31 free mystery game

'Chivalry II' Epic Games store’s December 31 free mystery game
25 minutes ago
Virat Kohli rings in 2026 with wife Anushka Sharma in 'joyful' way

Virat Kohli rings in 2026 with wife Anushka Sharma in 'joyful' way
42 minutes ago