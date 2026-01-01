Anthony Joshua pays heartbreaking visit to funeral home after horror crash

Anthony Joshua has been discharged from hospital less than three days after a car crash in Nigeria that killed two of his close friends.
According to Sky Sports, Joshua is now recovering at his home in Nigeria, according to the regional governments of Lagos and Ogun states posted late on Wednesday night.
The 36-year-old was travelling in the back of a car when it hit a stationary truck on a major road near Lagos, killing his friends Kevin 'Latif' Ayodele and Sina Ghami.
Ayodele was a personal trainer for Joshua and Ghami a strength and conditioning coach.
Joshua, who suffered minor injuries from the crash, and his mother paid their respects to them at a funeral home on Wednesday afternoon, the statement said.
"Anthony Joshua was discharged from hospital late this afternoon though heavy hearted and full of emotions over the loss of his two close friends he was deemed clinical fit to recuperate from home," the statement, posted on X, read.
The post also expressed gratitude for the team of doctors and medical staff at the Lagoon Hospital Ikoyi that attended to Joshua and those that sustained injuries.
It added, "The quality of care and professionalism is truly commendable."
Joshua, who was born in Watford to Nigerian parents, was on holiday in Nigeria following his win over Jake Paul in Miami on 19 December.