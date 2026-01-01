Sports
Best video games of 2025: Here are top picks for e-sports fans

From intense action adventures to mind-bending puzzles and immersive RPGs, here’s a list of your favourite games of 2025

Happy new year folks! 2025 was undoubtedly one of the most thrilling years for all the gaming enthusiasts with a broad range of releases across different platforms.

From intense action adventures to mind-bending puzzles and immersive RPGs, here’s a list of your favourite games of 2025.

The Seance of Blake Manor

If you are fond of playing puzzle games and also love horror, then The spooky Seance of Blake Manor will be an ideal choice for you as you play as detective Declan Ward, solving the mysterious disappearance of a seance guest with a strategic approach.

Look Outside

A disturbing horror RPG set in a modern apartment. In this game, players must make every decision carefully, as they will need to manage resources, face horrors, and explore the eerie world while navigating numerous obstacles.

Donkey Kong Bananza

A 3D platformer for Switch 2 with destructible environments and tons of bananas. It’s one of the most interesting games with a lot of fun, colourful, and packed with post-launch DLC, it’s a must-play for platformer fans.

Ghost of Yotei

PS5 exclusive action-adventure with a thrilling swordplay, a compelling story, and a spectacular open world. A worthy successor to the Ghost of Tsushima.

Silent Hill

Classic survival-horror meets 1960s Japan. Great graphics, engaging story, and combat that keeps you engaged.

Hades 2

Roguelike hack-and-slash with a new protagonist, more routes, and exhilarating gameplay with major enhancements over the original Hades.

Split Fiction

A co-op adventure where two players solve puzzles in digital worlds of stories. Creative, fun, and surprises with every step ahead.

