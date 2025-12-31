David Beckham reflects on milestone-filled 2025: From Knighthood to MLS Glory

Sports
  • By Fatima Nadeem
David Beckham expressed his gratitude for the memories of 2025 in a new post

  • By Fatima Nadeem
The football legend David Beckham looked back on a milestone-filled 2025!

Taking to his Instagram account, the co-owner and driving force behind Inter Miami shared a carousel of pictures celebrating some of his biggest achievements this year including Inter Miami's first-ever MLS Cup title and his knighthood from King Charles.

In the first two pictures from the carousel, Beckham shared sweet moments with his wife Victoria and their children Romeo, Cruz and Harper, enjoying time together.


However, the absence of Brooklyn in the photos hinted that the rift with their eldest son may still be ongoing.

Other photos in the carousel included moments from his wife Victoria's Paris Fashion Week show, pictures of Beckham's parents against a sunset and a heartfelt photo with Tom Cruise from his milestone 50th birthday.

The pictures were accompanied by a long and heartfelt caption that read, "I feel very lucky to have had the year I've had in 2025 full of moments that I will never forget from my 50th to my knighthood ( still pinching myself ) and then finishing with winning the MLS as an owner."

Paying tribute to his fashion designer wife, kids, team and friends, Beckham reflected, "I'm so grateful to my incredible wife , my amazing children , my friends and team I work with every single day nothing would have been possible without you all."

The 50-year-old further expressed his gratitude for the memories of 2025 saying he will "always remember the year."

Victoria then showed her support for her husband by resharing his post on her Instagram Story with a heartfelt message, "We are all so proud of you (and love you so much!)"

On the other hand, Inter Miami are gearing up for the 2026 season with a major preseason tour across South America.

