Zendaya's most-awaited releases in 2026: From 'Euphoria S3' to 'Dune: Part Three'

Zendaya is set to take over the New Year, as she gears up to blow fans' minds with her exciting mega projects.
The actress, who quietly got engaged to her Spider-Man: Homecoming star in 2025, will now be fully committed to her craft as she has plenty of thrilling films to appear in 2026.
From HBO drama to sci-fi epics, Zendaya isn't just having a big year - she's defining the year.
If you thought she was already unstoppable, this lineup proves she's only getting started.
Let's break down the releases that will make 2026 unforgettable for Zendaya fans.
Euphoria Season 3 — The return we’ve all been waiting for (April 2026)
After a long and much-discussed hiatus, Euphoria is finally returning with its third season, and fans' expectations couldn't be higher than before.
Zendaya's Emmy-winning performance redefined TV drama, and Season 3 promises even darker, more emotionally complex storytelling.
Despite the tension rumours between The Challengers actress and her co-star, Sydney Sweeney, the show is slated to be released in April next year.
The Drama — Unexpected invitation to the release (April 2026)
This December, Zendaya surprised her fans with the most dramatic invitation to her film, The Drama, alongside her co-star, Robert Pattinson.
The 29-year-old popular American actress pulled a real-life marketing stunt to release the first trailer of her romantic-drama film, written by Kristoffer Borgli.
Notably, the promotional material was designed to look exactly like a wedding announcement or invitation, successfully confusing fans and generating significant buzz online.
In the film, Zendaya thrives in layered roles, and this project could easily become a cult favourite — the kind of movie people won’t stop quoting online.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day — Zendaya Back in the Marvel Spotlight (July 2026)
The sequel to No Way Home is one of the most anticipated superhero films in years, and Zendaya's return as MJ has fans buzzing.
With the multiverse chaos behind us, Brand New Day hints at fresh beginnings — and emotional stakes. Expect massive box office numbers, viral moments, and Zendaya stealing scenes in true Marvel fashion.
The Odyssey — Christopher Nolan Goes Mythic (July 2026)
The Odyssey reimagines the legendary tale through Nolan’s signature scale and intensity, with Zendaya stepping into a major role in one of the year's most ambitious films.
This is prestige cinema with blockbuster energy — awards buzz included.
Dune: Part Three — The Saga Continues (December 2026)
Ending the year with a bang, Zendaya returns to Arrakis in Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Three.
After her expanded role in Part Two, fans are eager to see how her character shapes the fate of the universe.
Visually stunning, emotionally epic, and destined to dominate awards season, this is the perfect finale to her massive year.