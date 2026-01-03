Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh
Royal

Queen Camilla’s son makes surprising prediction about Buckingham Palace

Queen Camilla's son reveals real reason why he doesn't want Prince title

  • By Riba Shaikh
Queen Camilla’s son makes surprising prediction about Buckingham Palace
Queen Camilla’s son makes surprising prediction about Buckingham Palace

Queen Camilla's son Tom Parker Bowles has made a cheeky comment about Buckingham Palace days after skipping Royal Family's Christmas.

During a candid conversation on the Good Food podcast with Samuel Goldsmith, Tom revealed hilarious reason he is not contesting for Prince title, despite his mother being the Queen.

"If my mum became Queen, I'd be like, 'I want to be a prince,' " the Goldsmith said.

To which Tom replied, "I'd tell you that would be the quickest way to revolution."

"I think we're fairly balanced and sober and sensible country on the whole, but if I suddenly became prince, I think Buckingham Palace gates would be stormed," he added.

The food writer further added, "It would be appalling. Really, no… I think that would put back the long and glorious cause of the monarchy in Britain by many years, no."

In response, the host quipped, "You might get your own Netflix show, you know, if you do it!"

"I wouldn't mind that!" Tom replied, adding "But no, I think that would be… stick it, keep to my original."

For the unversed, Tom Parker is Queen Camilla's son with her former husband, Andrew Parker Bowles.

Kate Middleton likely to face one big challenge as 'perfect Queen consort'

Kate Middleton likely to face one big challenge as 'perfect Queen consort'
Prince Harry's return to Sentebale Charity ruled out amid funding crisis

Prince Harry's return to Sentebale Charity ruled out amid funding crisis
Meghan Markle ‘influences’ Prince Harry to take big U-turn for Archie, Lilibet

Meghan Markle ‘influences’ Prince Harry to take big U-turn for Archie, Lilibet
Prince William strongly reacts to Harry, Meghan's shameless plan for mom Diana

Prince William strongly reacts to Harry, Meghan's shameless plan for mom Diana
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in talks to produce Princess Diana biopic?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in talks to produce Princess Diana biopic?
King Charles, Queen Camilla express grief over ‘devastating’ Swiss Alps bar fire

King Charles, Queen Camilla express grief over ‘devastating’ Swiss Alps bar fire
Prince William, Kate Middleton release statement after two trespassing incidents

Prince William, Kate Middleton release statement after two trespassing incidents
King Charles conveys powerful message in exciting teaser of new project

King Charles conveys powerful message in exciting teaser of new project
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry turn to UK after facing major rejection in US

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry turn to UK after facing major rejection in US
Kensington Palace shares Kate, William’s special message as they kick off 2026

Kensington Palace shares Kate, William’s special message as they kick off 2026
Prince William set to take a bigger role this year with renewed ‘sense of duty’

Prince William set to take a bigger role this year with renewed ‘sense of duty’
Royal Family welcomes New Year 2026 with a heartfelt wish

Royal Family welcomes New Year 2026 with a heartfelt wish

Popular News

Iga Swiatek shares her thoughts on latest women’s tennis debate

Iga Swiatek shares her thoughts on latest women’s tennis debate
7 minutes ago
Evangeline Lilly reveals brain damage after Hawaii accident

Evangeline Lilly reveals brain damage after Hawaii accident
6 minutes ago
Queen Camilla’s son makes surprising prediction about Buckingham Palace

Queen Camilla’s son makes surprising prediction about Buckingham Palace
an hour ago