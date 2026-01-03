Queen Camilla’s son makes surprising prediction about Buckingham Palace

Queen Camilla's son Tom Parker Bowles has made a cheeky comment about Buckingham Palace days after skipping Royal Family's Christmas.
During a candid conversation on the Good Food podcast with Samuel Goldsmith, Tom revealed hilarious reason he is not contesting for Prince title, despite his mother being the Queen.
"If my mum became Queen, I'd be like, 'I want to be a prince,' " the Goldsmith said.
To which Tom replied, "I'd tell you that would be the quickest way to revolution."
"I think we're fairly balanced and sober and sensible country on the whole, but if I suddenly became prince, I think Buckingham Palace gates would be stormed," he added.
The food writer further added, "It would be appalling. Really, no… I think that would put back the long and glorious cause of the monarchy in Britain by many years, no."
In response, the host quipped, "You might get your own Netflix show, you know, if you do it!"
"I wouldn't mind that!" Tom replied, adding "But no, I think that would be… stick it, keep to my original."
For the unversed, Tom Parker is Queen Camilla's son with her former husband, Andrew Parker Bowles.