10 most-awaited TV shows of 2026: From ‘Euphoria’ S3 to ‘Bridgerton’ S4

Loved the shows of 2025? 2026 is about to raise the bar even higher!
While the last year delivered fans a series of thrilling and iconic TV shows, this year is set to excite fans a lot more with its incredible lineup.
Whether it’s established franchises continuing their beloved stories or fresh shows attracting critical attention, this year has something for everyone in the TV box.
From Nicola Coughlan’s Bridgerton Season 4 to Sydney Sweeney’s Euphoria Season 3, here’s a list of 10 most-awaited shows arriving on small screens in 2026.
A Knight of Seven Kingdoms
Set to release on January 18, 2026, on HBO and HBO Max, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is an upcoming American fantasy drama television series which will serve as a prequel to the hit series Game of Thrones.
The show will follows the story of Dunk, a kind but inexperienced knight, and his clever young squire Egg as they travel across Westeros.
Bridgerton Season 4
Bridgerton is an American alternative history regency romance television series, which is set to air its fourth installment in two parts, with Part 1 premiering on January 29 and Part 2 on February 26, 2026, on Netflix.
Season 4 focuses on Benedict Bridgerton, who falls in love with a mysterious masked woman at a ball that turns out to be Sophie, a maid with a difficult life. The season follows their romance as they struggle with secrets and social class differences.
One Piece Season 2
One Piece is a fantasy adventure television series adapted into a live-action of the 1997 manga series by Eiichiro Oda.
Its Season 2, which will release on March 10, 2026, on Netflix, is set to show Luffy and the Straw Hat crew continue their journey across the Grand Line in search of the legendary treasure, One Piece.
The upcoming installment focuses on new islands, stronger enemies, and bigger challenges, and will show Luffy inching closer to becoming the King of the Pirates.
Daredevil: Born Again Season 2
Daredevil: Born Again is the 13th television series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).
The show, releasing its Season 2 in March 2026, continues Matt Murdock’s fight to protect Hell’s Kitchen as Daredevil, while Wilson Fisk (Kingpin) gains more power and control.
The Boys Season 5
The Boys is an American satirical superhero television series and is scheduled to air its fifth and final season on April 8, 2026, on Prime Video.
Its Season 5 will focus on the all-out showdown between The Boys and Homelander. With the world more dangerous than ever, the team races to stop corrupt superheroes before it’s too late. The season is expected to wrap up major plot twists with dark humor and explosive action.
Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Margo’s Got Money Troubles is an upcoming American drama TV miniseries, set to air of April 15, 2026, on Apple TV.
The show will center on Margo Millet, a young woman who suddenly becomes a single mother after an affair with her college professor. Struggling to pay bills and take care of her baby, she turns to OnlyFans to make money and finds unexpected success, especially after reconnecting with her estranged father.
Euphoria Season 3
Euphoria is an American psychological teen drama TV series that stars Zendaya, Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi, and Sydney Sweeney. The show is set to premiere its third installment in April 2026 on HBO.
The show’s Season 3 picks up a few years after Season 2, with the characters in their early 20s.
As per the creators, the upcoming season is darker and more cinematic, showing how their high school experiences still affect their adult lives, full of drama and intense emotions.
House of the Dragon Season 3
House of the Dragon is an American action, adventure, and fastasy-based drama TV series, which was first released on August 21, 2022.
While there’s no confirmed release date, House of the Dragon Season 3 will release in 2026 on HBO, and will pick up from where the previous installment concluded.
The show will continue the brutal civil war, Dance of the Dragons, with the fight between Team Black and Team Green growing even more violent, with major battles, betrayals, and dragon warfare shaping the future of House Targaryen.
For All Mankind Season 5
For All Mankind is a 2019 American alternate history and sci-fi drama TV series. It is scheduled to air its Season 5 on Apple+ in 2026.
Notably, the show does not have an official release date yet.
In the upcoming installment, For All Mankind will revolve around Mars and Earth’s growing tensions – exploring how the Mars colony changes from explorers into a community with its own identity, politics, and possible push for independence.
VisionQuest
VisionQuest is an upcoming American television miniseries, which is set to release on Disney+ this year. However, no release date has yet been decided.
The forthcoming release continues the story from WandaVision and Agatha All Along, following White Vision – the android Avenger – as he tries to understand who he really is after regaining his memories but losing his emotions.