  By Fatima Hassan
Drake, Adin Ross face legal heat over alleged stake gambling scheme

Drake and Adin Ross hit with major legal trouble after their names were mentioned in a stake gambling lawsuit.

In October, Drake and Aidin Ross were both sued by Justin Killham, who filed a class action lawsuit against the pair and Sweepsteaks Limited, the parent company of Stake.us, in Missouri.

Killham claimed that he lost money on the website as a result of dishonest marketing and unfair business practices that misrepresented the gaming site as a "social casino" that forbids real gambling, thereby allowing the site to circumvent state laws that prohibit gambling.

However, on Friday, January 2nd, a new lawsuit was filed in Virginia alleging much more.

According to the media reports, the new lawsuit was initially filed on December 31. The defendants used Stake.us, an online casino, to "obscure transmissions of money" to further "their ongoing music botting campaigns."

According to the lawsuit, Stake "surreptitiously" gave Drake and Ross money to participate in livestreamed gambling to promote the site.

“Through these and other promotions, Stake has bombarded consumers with advertisements appearing on social media platforms, depicting its games as safe, legal, and fun,” the lawsuit states.

As of now, neither Drake nor Adin Ross’ lawyers has released any statement on the matter. 

