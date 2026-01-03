Tommy Lee Jones' family break silence after Victoria's death amid overdose reports

Tommy Lee Jones' family has spoken out on the recent tragedy that has rocked their world.
On Friday, January 2, the family shared an official statement after the actor's daughter was found dead at the San Francisco Fairmont Hotel on New Year's Day.
"We appreciate all of the kind words, thoughts, and prayers. Please respect our privacy during this difficult time. Thankyou," the family said.
Victoria has passed away at the age of 34 after she was found unresponsive at the San Francisco Fairmont Hotel on January 1.
The statement was released hours after a 911 dispatch audio revealed that Victoria died of a suspected overdose.
After the Men In Black actor's daughter was found unresponsive on the ground of the 14th floor of the hotel, the San Francisco Fire Department responded to a distraught call at 2:52 a.m, and despite their efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene.
In the dispatch audio obtained by major media outlets, the call for the incident was classified as a "code 3 for the overdose, color change."
Notably, in overdose cases, discolouration of skin, lips and nails can be caused by cyanosis, low oxygen levels in the blood, often linked to heart or lung issues.
Victoria was the daughter of Tommy Lee Jones and his second ex-wife, Kimberlea Cloughley, whom he was married to from 1981 to 1996.
She made her acting debut in her father's 2002 film Men in Black II. She went on to work in The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada in 2005 and made an appearance in an episode of One Tree Hill in 2003.
As reported by PEOPLE, Victoria was arrested at least two times in the past year, including for drug possession.
Moreover, a police source noted that they do not suspect foul play in relation to Victoria's death, and the official cause of her death has not been determined.