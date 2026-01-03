Entertainment
  By Hania Jamil
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day': Zendaya's MJ new boyfriend is 'Star Wars' actor?

  • By Hania Jamil
The highly anticipated Spider-Man movie rewrites Tom Holland's Peter Parker and MJ's, portrayed by Zendaya, romantic relationship with reports of a new boyfriend!

Last month, an insider, Daniel Richtman, revealed that Zendaya might be getting a new romantic interest in the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

On Saturday, January 4, Richtman suggested that a Star Wars actor could be playing MJ's new boyfriend in the superhero movie, set to be released on July 31, 2026.

Turning to his X account, the tipster penned, "Take this as a rumour but I hear Eman Esfandi (Ezra!!!) is playing MJ's boyfriend in Spider-Man Brand New Day."

Moreover, the 31-year-old is best known for portraying the Jedi Ezra Bridger in Ahsoka (2023).

Ahsoka, also known as Star Wars: Ahsoka, is part of the renowned franchise and a spin-off from The Mandalorian (2019-2023), taking place in the same timeframe as the series.

While nothing about the Richtman's news has been confirmed, the possible new romantic interest hints at a clear rupture between MJ and Peter Parker after No Way Home.

Notably, the third Tom Holland Spider-Man film ended with Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) casting a spell that made the entire world, including MJ and Ned, forget Peter Parker exists to stop a multiverse breach.

