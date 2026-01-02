Sabrina Carpenter joins Miss Piggy in 'The Muppet Show' 2026 teaser trailer

Entertainment
Sabrina Carpenter looks dazzling as she joined Miss Piggy in the teaser trailer of The Muppet Show.

On Friday, December 2, the official teaser trailer of the series was released, showing the Grammy winner rocking a pink sequin dress as she co-ordinated with Miss Piggy.

In the teaser, Kermit The Frog announced, “It's the return of The Muppet Show!”

In the next scene, Sabrina called Miss Piggy “an icon” as they get ready in the dressing room.

The synopsis for the upcoming show reads, “Kermit, Miss Piggy and the beloved Muppet gang are back with a brand-new special event."

It continued, "Music, comedy, and a whole lot of chaos are bound to ensue when The Muppets once again take the stage of the original Muppet Theatre with their very special guest, Sabrina Carpenter!”


Shortly after the teaser was released, fans flooded the social media expressing excitement.

A fan wrote on X, “It’s The Muppet Show, with our very special guest stars Seth Rogen and Sabrina Carpenter! YAAAAAAAAAAY!!!”

Another noted, “The last i expected was to see Sabrina Carpenter on a movie, and even from Disney 2026 LET'S GOOOOOOOOOOO”

The upcoming special will mark the 50th anniversary of the original The Muppet Show series. 

To note, the show is set for release on ABC and Disney+ on February 4, 2026.

