Kylie Jenner flaunts fit figure in gold metallic bikini

Kylie Jenner has left her fans in awe with her recently shared photos showing off her slim figure in a rare bikini snap.
The 28-year-old started 2026 in style, posting a series of Instagram Stories on Friday, January 2, 2026, appearing in a gold metallic bikini and a precious silver Panthère de Cartier necklace valued at $30,500.
The reality TV star and entrepreneur set the tone for 2026 with Addison Rae’s “Summer Forever” playing in the background as she flipped her hair, posed, and showed off her belly.
In the boomerang clips, the mother-of-two smiled and highlighted her cleavage, while a close-up revealed her makeup wearing pink lipstick, blush, and light mascara, writing, "Love my makeup todayyy."
Previously, the mom-of-two previously shared her cosmetic procedure choices, opening up last summer on TikTok that she had “445 cc, half under the muscle” silicone implants performed by Beverly Hills surgeon Garth Fisher.
The past few days have been more than special for Kylie, as she was reportedly enjoying some quality time with her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet.
On the professional front, the beauty mogul is set to make her acting debut with an A24 film, The Moment, which also stars Charli XCX.
Kyleir's upcoming movie The Moment is set to hit theatres on January 30, 2026.