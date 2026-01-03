Drake gets engaged to rumoured girlfriend in Bahamas amid RICO charges?

Drake has sparked engagement rumours shortly after hitting with RICO charges.
Renowned celebrity gossip blog Deuxmoi sent the internet into a frenzy with their fresh report about the God's Plan singer.
Taking to their official Instagram account on Friday, January 3, Deuxmoi shared a screenshot from an insider with an exciting update regarding Drakes' alleged engagement ceremony at Bahamas - where rapper Ludacris performed.
"At the ocean club in the Bahamas, spotted Ludacris. And my local sources say he was performing for drakes engagement??? Apparently ring was 5m. Please remain me anonymous," read the text by the anonymous source.
However, Deuxmoi quickly debunked the news in the caption, noting, "ANON PLEASE! Can confirm that Drake and his boo are not engaged but Luda performed at her family’s annual Christmas party."
"The girl is a flex for him tbh and not after his money they’ve been together for years now. He’s posting photos of her family and mentions her name in a recent song too but they’ve been so low key," they added.
Shortly after the insider tipped Drake's engagement, fans flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts on the development.
Confirming the name of Drake's alleged fiancee one user commented, "Apparently his girlfriend is a socialite from Toronto her name is Georgia montour for anyone asking"
Another joked, "You catch a RICO case and start thinking about settling down."
"Alleged engagement. Right after an alleged RICO," wrote a third.
What is Drake's RICO controversy?
The Nokia hitmaker has been hit with a class action RICO lawsuit after a year of contentious disputes from the radio to the court docket.
Drake alongside streamer Adin Ross and George Nguyen have been accused of promoting an illegal online casino while making money from the site to boost his music streams artificially.