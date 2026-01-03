'Heartbroken' Kelly Clarkson marks first holiday season after ex-husband's death

Kelly Clarkson has decided to put all of her focus and energy on her children this holiday season following ex-husband Brandon Blackstock's death.
As reported by PEOPLE, a source shared that the 43-year-old is "heartbroken" for her kids after they lost their father in August.
Blackstock passed away from melanoma at 48 years old after being diagnosed three years prior.
The insider noted, "But she's also very grounded. She's not someone who falls apart. She looks at life realistically and does everything she can to make things as steady and loving as possible for her kids."
A rep for the family announced Blackstock's death on August 7, and following the tragic news, a source told the outlet that Clarkson has "been devastated" for her kids during Blackstock's three-year cancer journey.
"When she found out that he was sick, she remained protective of him for their sake," the source said at the time.
Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in 2020 after seven years of marriage, and their split was finalised two years later.
The pair shared two children together, Remington, 9, and River, 11.