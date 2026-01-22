Entertainment
  By Sidra Khan
Harry Styles announces Together, Together tour 2026, reveals dates and cities

Former One Direction star Harry Styles fuels buzz among fans by unveiling an electrifying 2026 tour

Harry Styles is gearing up to hit the road again!

The former One Direction alum turned to Instagram on Thursday, January 22, to announce an electrifying tour – named Together, Together – sparking a frenzy among his fans.

Alongside a slideshow featuring the tour dates, venues, special guests, and a couple of sizzling photos, the Night Changes hitmaker penned, “Together, Together. 2026.”

The eagerly-awaited tour – which will follow the release of his exciting fourth studio album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally – will kick off on May 16 in Amsterdam and conclude on December 13, 2026, in Sydney.

Together, Together Tour special guests:

Joining Harry Styles on his upcoming musical journey will be Robyn in Amsterdam, Shania Twain in London, Fcukers in Sao Paulo, Jorja Smith in Mexico City, Jamie XX in New York City, Fousheé in Melbourne, and Skye Newman in Sydney.


Together, Together Tour dates, cities, and venue:

May 16-23 – Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff Arena

June 12-23 – London, Wembley Stadium

July 17-18 – São Paulo, Estadio MorumBIS

July 31-August 1 – Mexico City, Estadio GNP Seguros

August 26-October 31 – New York City, Madison Square Garden

November 27-28 – Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

December 12-13 – Sydney, Accor Stadium

Harry Styles’ Together, Together Tour ticket sales:

Amsterdam: Sales start January 30 at 11 AM CET

London: Sales start January 30 at 11 AM GMT

New York: Sales for some dates begin January 30

São Paulo: Sales start January 28 at 11 AM BRT

Mexico City: Sales start January 29 at 11 AM CST

Melbourne: Sales start January 30 at 11 AM AEDT

Sydney: Sales start January 30 at 2 PM AEDT

