Harry Styles announces Together, Together tour 2026, reveals dates and cities

Harry Styles is gearing up to hit the road again!
The former One Direction alum turned to Instagram on Thursday, January 22, to announce an electrifying tour – named Together, Together – sparking a frenzy among his fans.
Alongside a slideshow featuring the tour dates, venues, special guests, and a couple of sizzling photos, the Night Changes hitmaker penned, “Together, Together. 2026.”
The eagerly-awaited tour – which will follow the release of his exciting fourth studio album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally – will kick off on May 16 in Amsterdam and conclude on December 13, 2026, in Sydney.
Together, Together Tour special guests:
Joining Harry Styles on his upcoming musical journey will be Robyn in Amsterdam, Shania Twain in London, Fcukers in Sao Paulo, Jorja Smith in Mexico City, Jamie XX in New York City, Fousheé in Melbourne, and Skye Newman in Sydney.
Together, Together Tour dates, cities, and venue:
May 16-23 – Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff Arena
June 12-23 – London, Wembley Stadium
July 17-18 – São Paulo, Estadio MorumBIS
July 31-August 1 – Mexico City, Estadio GNP Seguros
August 26-October 31 – New York City, Madison Square Garden
November 27-28 – Melbourne, Marvel Stadium
December 12-13 – Sydney, Accor Stadium
Harry Styles’ Together, Together Tour ticket sales:
Amsterdam: Sales start January 30 at 11 AM CET
London: Sales start January 30 at 11 AM GMT
New York: Sales for some dates begin January 30
São Paulo: Sales start January 28 at 11 AM BRT
Mexico City: Sales start January 29 at 11 AM CST
Melbourne: Sales start January 30 at 11 AM AEDT
Sydney: Sales start January 30 at 2 PM AEDT