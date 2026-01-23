Lewis Hamilton reacts to 'F1' movie's Oscars nomination: 'tremendous honour'

Lewis Hamilton has penned a heartfelt note after his film, F1: The Movie, secured four nominations for the Oscars 2026, set to take place on March 15.
The film, starring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris in lead roles, was released in June 2025 and has become a global sensation since.
On Thursday, January 22, the Academy revealed that the sports/action movie has been nominated in four categories, including Film Edition, Sound, Visual Effects, and Best Picture.
Turning to his Instagram account a few hours later, Hamilton expressed his gratitude, penning, "This is so incredibly surreal. It's a tremendous honour to see @f1movie nominated by the Academy, especially alongside such talented artist and storytellers."
"When we were making this movie we knew we had something special, real and authentic on our hands and it's amazing to see everyone's hard work and dedication recognised. Major shout to everyone who worked on this, so so deserved," added the seven-time world champion.
Besides that, Lewis Hamilton and his Ferrari co-driver, Charles Leclerc, are gearing up for the Friday launch event, which will introduce their 2026 F1 car livery.