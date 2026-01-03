World
  By Fatima Nadeem
Swiss authorities open criminal case against Le Constellation managers

Swiss President Guy Parmelin described the incident as one of the country’s most terrible tragedies

Swiss authorities have launched a criminal investigation into the French managers of a bar called Le Constellation where a fire on New Year's Eve killed 40 people.

The fire also injured 119 people with some individual as young as 15 including 71 Swiss, 14 French and 11 Italian.

As per BBC, the two French managers of the bar Le Constellation are suspected of having committed homicide by negligence, causing bodily harm by negligence and arson by negligence.

Swiss President Guy Parmelin described the incident as one of the country’s most terrible tragedies.

The first victims whose bodies were identified were two Swiss women aged 21 and 16, and two Swiss men, aged 18 and 19.

While, many of those who died or are still missing were teenagers since the bar was popular with young people in a ski town.

Valais Attorney General Beatrice Pilloud said early investigative findings suggest that sparkling candles on champagne bottles ignited the fire.

The photo shows the bar's ceiling catching fire while partygoers held sparklers attached to the champagne bottles.

Several people have gathered at Le Constellation after the tragedy to mourn and pay tribute to the individuals who passed away.

