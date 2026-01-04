Entertainment
Tommy Lee Jones' daughter's past arrest details surface amid death probe

Victoria Jones was found dead at the age of 34 at a San Francisco hotel on New Year's Day

Tommy Lee Jones' daughter, Victoria Jones, had a rocky relationship with police prior to her death.

The 34-year-old, who was found unresponsive at the San Francisco Fairmont Hotel on New Year's Day, was arrested in June after she slapped her husband, Navek Cejas, twice in the face.

As per the Daily Mail report, the altercation took place after the couple had gotten into an intense argument over her drug use and alcohol consumption.

At the time, she was charged with misdemeanour domestic battery and faced allegations of elder abuse.

Moreover, this case, along with a separate drug possession case filed in April 2025, was still pending at the time of her tragic death. Victoria was scheduled to appear in court on January 20.

The Men In Black actor's daughter was found dead on the 14th floor of the hotel, and the San Francisco Fire Department arrived at the scene at 2:52 a.m. on January 1 and pronounced her dead at the scene.

It was previously reported that the call for the incident was classified as a "code 2 for the overdose, color change."

Notably, in overdose cases, discolouration of skin, nails, and lips can be caused by cyanosis, low oxygen levels in blood.

The case has been handed over to the San Francisco Police Department and Medical Examiner, and as of yet, an official cause of death has not been confirmed.

