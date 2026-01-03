World
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Record-breaking heatwave set to hit southern and eastern areas next week

A weather system early next week will bring a mass of hot air across multiple areas

  By Fatima Nadeem
A major heatwave threatens to push temperatures to record highs over the coming days in Australia.

As per multiple reports, a weather system early next week will bring a mass of hot air across Western Australia, South Australia, Victoria and New South Wales, with temperatures expected to reach mid-40s.

Western Australia will experience the heatwave first this weekend and then it will move across the country to the southern and eastern states.

South Australia and central Australia will see temperatures over 40C on Tuesday followed by Victoria and New South Wales from Wednesday onwards.

While, Adelaide and Melbourne are expected to reach 40C on Wednesday and the northern Victoria town of Mildura could hit 45C on Thursday.

Meanwhile, residents of Sydney will experience temperatures over 40C for at least three days next week.

Meteorologist Ben Domensino said the heatwave could set records in some ares with temperatures expected to reach 45-46C and some places possibly reaching about 48C.

The hottest temperature ever record in Penrith, a suburb of Sydney was 48.9C on January 2020.

Additionally, nights in western Sydney will remain hot with temperatures only dropping to mid 20C before sunrise.

