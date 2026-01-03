Maria Corina Machado emerges as leading candidate to succeed Maduro

Nobel Peace Prize 2025 winner Maria Corina Machado is being seen as the leading candidate to take over the leadership in Venezuela following the removal of Nicolas Maduro.
Jorge Jraissati, president of the Economic Inclusion Group has suggested that opposition leaders Machado and Edmundo González are likely to succeed Maduro with support from 70% of the population, as per Fox News.
He said, "I believe Machado has the capacity and integrity to lead this very delicate transition. Key will be her ability to surround herself with young and capable Venezuelans instead of career politicians."
According to a social media post by US President Donald Trump, Maduro has been captured and taken out of Venezuela after a major US military strike on Caracas.
Maduro is being taken to New York to face federal charges in Manhattan, including drugs and weapons offenses, according to sources and US Attorney General Pam Bondi.
The US recognized González as the legitimate leader of Venezuela after he defeated Maduro by more than a two-to-one margin in the 2024 election.
González then took over after Machado was banned from running by Maduro-controlled courts but Maduro refused to accept the election outcome.
As per the outlet, if Machado or González fail to lead Venezuela after Maduro, several experts said that other powerful and potentially dangerous figures could try to take the control.
Some of the other potential candidates mentioned for succession include Diosdado Cabello, Jorge Rodríguez, Delcy Rodríguez, Iván Hernández Dala and Vladimir Padrino López.