Karan Johar to release highly-awaited movie 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham 2'? 

  By Fatima Hassan
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was initially released in 2001

  • By Fatima Hassan
Karan Johar is reportedly preparing to helm his big-screen project. 

The 53-year-old Indian filmmaker and film producer is set to release the highly anticipated film, Kabhi Khushi Kbhie Gham 2.

According to Indian media reports, an insider claimed that Johar has locked the script for the upcoming instalment of the 2001 film.

This new project will be the largest film of his career so far and will be rooted in the same emotional, family-driven space as his blockbuster movie, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and others.

"After hitting the bullseye with a romantic family comedy in the form of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Karan is returning to the family drama space with his next. Buzz is, it would be his biggest scale film till date, and Karan has brought in the New Year by locking the script of his next," the tipster noted.

The source additionally noted, "It’s a high-octane family drama with, of course, a strong romantic and emotional core. The film will be spearheaded by two male leads and two female leads, and the casting process is expected to kickstart soon. This will be the big-ticket marque from Dharma Productions scheduled for the theatrical medium."

Karan Johar is expected to release the new film in 2026.

