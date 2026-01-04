Withernsea missing person search called off after two fatalities

The search for a missing person near Withernsea on the East Yorkshire coast was called off on Saturday evening after two bodies were recovered from the sea.
As per multiple reports, the HM Coastguard had resumed the search near Withernsea at 6:30 am after pausing shortly after midnight on Friday.
HM Coastguard sent a search and rescue helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft to help with the situation.
The rescue effort also involved local coastguard teams, RNLI rescue crews, Yorkshire Ambulance Service, an air ambulance, Humberside Police and Humberside Fire and Rescue.
During the incident, a 67-year-old man was found unconscious in the water and was later confirmed dead.
Humberside Police found a second body in the sea late on Friday and stated that they do not think the death was caused by anything suspicious.
"Coastguard Rescue Teams from Hull, Withernsea, Hornsea and Bridlington alongside police were sent to the scene at around 6.30am to search for one missing person. Searches remain ongoing," the HM Coastguard said.
It comes after a 51-year-old man died after getting into difficulty in the water in Brighton.