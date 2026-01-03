Pedro Pascal shares first message as ex Jennifer Aniston confirms new love 

Pedro Pascal is breaking his silence after his rumored ex-girlfriend confirmed her romance with boyfriend Jim Curtis.
In a recent conversation, the Last of Us actor spoke about survival in an end-of-the-world scenario.
Pascal, who might earn an Emmy for his exceptional acting performance in HBO's post-apocalyptic thriller, is not sure in real life about his possible survival as he has faced countless on-screen challenges, including cosmic battles and cartel kingpins.
The Chilean-born actor continued, "I'm definitely not down for stress, the problem is that if the people that I love were sticking around and being like, 'No, we gotta deal with this,' and I'd be like, 'Oh shoot, alright, let's face this,' because I'd be too scared of leaving anybody behind."
"The whole world of gaming really opened up to me when I took on this part, my nephews lost their minds when they found out that I had gotten this job, and I hadn't heard of [the game]," the Materialists actor noted.
This statement marked his first statement after his rumored girlfriend, Jennifer Aniston, confirmed her romance with Jim Curtis.
The Friends actress, who was romantically linked with Pascal in 2024 and never confessed their love, publicly wished the wellness guru on his 50th birthday on November 2nd, 2025.