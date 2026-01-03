Millie Bobby Brown overwhelmed with emotion after reading touching fan letter

Millie Bobby Brown broke down in tears as she read a heartfelt fan letter following the Stranger Things finale.
The emotional moment, shared on Netflix’s official social media, showed the star's voice trembling with gratitude as she thanked the fan for their unwavering support throughout the series' five-season journey.
“Hi, Millie, Stranger Things has been the one thing that followed me all the way through from primary school to high school, and now graduation,” Millie said as she read the fan letter.
Millie went on to read, “I think that what really made me connect with the show was the way that the core four carried such a deep sense of childlike wonder and hope all throughout growing up and maturing while at death’s door with a soul-sucking freak after them."
A British actress and film producer paused while reading the letter and added, “That’s beautiful. That’s kind of how I feel even just after leaving the show.”
Stranger Things concluded with an emotional two-hour finale titled Chapter Eight: The Rightside Up that was so eagerly awaited that it temporarily overwhelmed Netflix's servers.
Fans rushed to watch the final episode, which marked the end of the show’s 10-year run.
Stranger Things is set in a fictional town called Hawkins in Indiana, the series started in 2016 and the main stars include Millie Bobby Brown, Fin Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Winona Ryder and David Harbour.