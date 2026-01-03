50 Cent speaks out after Will Smith hit with explosive legal claims 

50 Cent is defending his fellow artist, Will Smith!
The 50-year-old American rapper and actor made a careful return to the spotlight as he expressed his concern after the fellow actor was sued by violinist Brian King Joseph over sexual harassment charges.
On January 2nd, Friday, 50 Cent turned to his Instagram account to publicly share his stance as he clearly defended Smith after news broke that violinist Brian King Joseph had filed a sexual harassment and wrongful termination lawsuit against the actor.
He shared the screenshot of a news article about the lawsuit, and the Candy Shop hitmaker dismissed the allegations outright.
"WTF is going on, I got a movie I want Will for, this fool just mad he got fired," he wrote, signaling both skepticism toward the claims and enthusiasm for a potential future collaboration with Smith.
This update comes a few days after the lawsuit filed by Brian King Joseph made spine-chilling accusations against the rapper.
According to Rolling Stones, the case was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, December 30, against the Bad Boys star and Treyball Studios Management.
The complaint claims that Smith "was deliberately grooming and priming Mr Joseph for further sexual exploitation" after inviting Joseph to join his global tour, Based on a True Story: 2025, in November 2024.
After the lawsuit garnered attention, his lawyer, Allen B. Grodsky, broke his silence over the case.