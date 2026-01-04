Brianna Chickenfry breaks silence after ex Zach Bryan tied the knot  

Brianna Chickenfry could not hold her feelings after Zach Bryan got married to her apparent doppelgänger.
The 26-year-old social media star shared a cryptic message alongside a video clip on her TikTok account on Friday, January 2nd, 2026.
In the viral clip, Brianna lip-synched to Taylor Swift's new track, Mastermind, which she released for her twelfth studio album, the Life of a Showgirl, which launched on October 3rd, 2025.
Fans reaction over the controversy:
As her post garnered fans' attention on social media, several fans flocked to her comments section to speculate whether she shaded her former partner, with whom she parted ways in October 2024.
One fan noted, "Bri is marked safe from the worst decision ever."
"They can copy the recipe, but the sauce still won’t taste the same," a second noted.
While a third said, "All you’ve done is glow and blow up, and he still tries to reach you. You escaped, checkmate, you were never destined to lose."
Bryan, who has been romantically linked to Leonard since summer 2025, announced their surprise nuptials on New Year's Eve.
"Tougher than the rest," Bryan wrote via Instagram, sharing wedding photos from their ceremony in Spain.
While Bryan and Leonard have not divulged the origins of their whirlwind romance, many fans have noticed how similar his new bride is to LaPaglia. The comparisons have not escaped the Barstool Sports personality either.
As of now, Brianna Chickenfry has not spoken out about her ex Zach Bryan's marriage.