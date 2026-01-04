Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Dove Cameron, Damiano David announce engagement after 2 years of dating

Damiano David and Dove Cameron are officially engaged!

On Saturday, January 3rd, the 29-year-old American singer and actress turned to their Instagram to share the joyful life update with their fans.

"My favourite part of being alive, happy new year," Cameron stated in the caption.

She also posted a series of photos of herself and the Måneskin frontman, posing at a party, as the Descendants alum showed off her engagement ring.

The couple’s announcement came after they first sparked engagement rumours in October, when they were photographed in Sydney, Australia, in matching black outfits, with Cameron wearing a sparkler on her ring finger.

Cameron marked her dating anniversary with David in October, sharing a carousel of photos on Instagram.

"The best two years of my life, I am brought to tears at least once a week because life has become so beautiful with you in it. I love you in a way no words could ever express, but I will never stop trying. Buon anniversario amore mio," the star captioned in her post.

For those unaware, the couple were romantically connected since September 2023, when the Disney Channel alum was seen in attendance at one of the musician’s performances. 

