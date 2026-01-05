Andrew to face ‘homelessness’ for short period as Royal Lodge eviction nears

Royal
King Charles disgraced brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's Royal Lodge eviction timeline confirmed

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's Royal Lodge eviction is just around the corner with one potential obstacle in his way.

The former Duke of York - who has been stripped of all his Royal titles in November of last year will likely to evict from the crown estate before a delightful family occasion.

As per a Daily Mail's Royal correspondent, Rebecca English Andrew will be out of the Royal Lodge "when the Royal Family traditionally gather on the Windsor estate, helpfully avoiding another potentially tricky encounter."

The 65-year-old - who fell from grace and lost his royal status under increasing pressure on the monarch amid the ongoing investigation into Andrew's ties with the late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. 

In her latest article Rebecca further noted, “Whether he has a home to move into is another question.”

“While I understand Marsh Farm at Sandringham, which was recently mooted as a possibility, is destined to be his new home, it is considered ‘quite small’ and needs a ‘lot of work doing on it’ to make it habitable and secure," she explained.

The royal correspondent added that “this has raised questions over whether this work can be completed by the deadline.”

Rebecca in her piece for the aforementioned outlet further suggested that king's brother may face potential “homeless for a short period of time”.

