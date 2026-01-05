Timothée Chalamet confesses love for Kylie Jenner at Critics Choice Awards 2026

Timothée Chalamet is elevating his love game with Kylie Jenner with a heartfelt move!
On Sunday, January 4, the 30-year-old actor made a stylish appearance at the Critics Choice Awards 2026, where he was joined by the Kylie Cosmetics founder – his girlfriend of three years.
At the star-studded ceremony, the Dune actor – who won the prestigious accolade for his outstanding performance in Marty Supreme – publicly confessed his love for Jenner for the first time ever.
After receiving the award, Chalamet delivered a heartfelt acceptance speech, giving a rare shout-out to his ladylove.
"I'll just say thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn't do this without you,” he said while looking at Kylie Jenner, adding, "Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Thank you so much."
Reacting to the Wonka star’s confession, the 28-year-old socialite blushed and placed her hands under her chin, followed by silently saying, ‘I love you,’ in reply to Chalamet’s sweet words.
The actor also expressed gratitude to his fellow nominees, his team, and the film's director, Josh Safdie, in his speech.
“You made a story about a flawed man with a relatable dream, and you didn't preach to the audience about what's right and wrong. We should all be telling stories like that. So, thank you for this dream,” he stated.
For those unfamiliar, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been in a romantic relationship since January 2023.