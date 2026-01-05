Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
Entertainment

Timothée Chalamet confesses love for Kylie Jenner at Critics Choice Awards 2026

The ‘Marty Supreme’ star publicly declares his love for girlfriend Kylie Jenner after three years of relationship

  • By Sidra Khan
Timothée Chalamet confesses love for Kylie Jenner at Critics Choice Awards 2026
Timothée Chalamet confesses love for Kylie Jenner at Critics Choice Awards 2026

Timothée Chalamet is elevating his love game with Kylie Jenner with a heartfelt move!

On Sunday, January 4, the 30-year-old actor made a stylish appearance at the Critics Choice Awards 2026, where he was joined by the Kylie Cosmetics founder – his girlfriend of three years.

At the star-studded ceremony, the Dune actor – who won the prestigious accolade for his outstanding performance in Marty Supreme – publicly confessed his love for Jenner for the first time ever.

After receiving the award, Chalamet delivered a heartfelt acceptance speech, giving a rare shout-out to his ladylove.

"I'll just say thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn't do this without you,” he said while looking at Kylie Jenner, adding, "Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Thank you so much."

Reacting to the Wonka star’s confession, the 28-year-old socialite blushed and placed her hands under her chin, followed by silently saying, ‘I love you,’ in reply to Chalamet’s sweet words.

The actor also expressed gratitude to his fellow nominees, his team, and the film's director, Josh Safdie, in his speech.

“You made a story about a flawed man with a relatable dream, and you didn't preach to the audience about what's right and wrong. We should all be telling stories like that. So, thank you for this dream,” he stated.

For those unfamiliar, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been in a romantic relationship since January 2023.

Critics Choice Awards 2026 winners: ‘Sinners’ and ‘Adolescence’ take lead

Critics Choice Awards 2026 winners: ‘Sinners’ and ‘Adolescence’ take lead
Jimmy Kimmel gives strong message to Trump after Critics Choice Award win

Jimmy Kimmel gives strong message to Trump after Critics Choice Award win
Inside Joe Jonas' dating history with girlfriend Tatiana Gabriela

Inside Joe Jonas' dating history with girlfriend Tatiana Gabriela
Miley Cyrus debuts 'Hannah Montana' style hair transformation at key event

Miley Cyrus debuts 'Hannah Montana' style hair transformation at key event
Timothée Chalamet wins Spotlight Actor honour at Palm Springs Film Awards

Timothée Chalamet wins Spotlight Actor honour at Palm Springs Film Awards

Michael B. Jordon talks about 'Sinners' ahead of Critics Choice Awards

Michael B. Jordon talks about 'Sinners' ahead of Critics Choice Awards

'Broadway Husbands' star Bret Hanna-Shuford breathes his last at age of 46

'Broadway Husbands' star Bret Hanna-Shuford breathes his last at age of 46
Jesy Nelson shares devastating diagnosis of her baby twins

Jesy Nelson shares devastating diagnosis of her baby twins
Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner finally go Instagram official after 3 years

Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner finally go Instagram official after 3 years

Cynthia Erivo turns down Broadway's Elphaba role for ‘selfish' reason

Cynthia Erivo turns down Broadway's Elphaba role for ‘selfish' reason
'Grey's Anatomy' actor Steven W Bailey shares rare health diagnosis

'Grey's Anatomy' actor Steven W Bailey shares rare health diagnosis
Guillermo del Toro reveals tragic family loss at Palm Springs Film Awards

Guillermo del Toro reveals tragic family loss at Palm Springs Film Awards

Popular News

Mawra Hocane shares 'emotional' message after wedding celebration

Mawra Hocane shares 'emotional' message after wedding celebration
48 minutes ago
Inside Joe Jonas' dating history with girlfriend Tatiana Gabriela

Inside Joe Jonas' dating history with girlfriend Tatiana Gabriela
12 hours ago
Opioid use during pregnancy significantly increased over decade, study

Opioid use during pregnancy significantly increased over decade, study
12 hours ago