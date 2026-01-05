Jacob Elordi’s stellar performance earns him first major Critics Choice award

It was a big night for Jacob Elordi!
On Sunday, January 4, the 28-year-old Australian actor bagged his first major recognition at Critics Choice Awards 2026 for his outstanding performance in hit horror and sci-fi movie Frankenstein.
At the high-profile ceremony, the Saltburn star received the award for Best Supporting Actor for his role as the Creature in Guillermo del toro’s thrilling 2025 film.
After accepting his esteemed accolade, Elordi expressed his excitement for the major victory in his winning speech.
“Bloody hell. I really didn't plan for it,” he exclaimed excitedly.
The actor continued, “Thank you, Guillermo del Toro. I love you. We all love you. You made my dreams when I was 11. I'm so happy to be here.”
Elordi also heaped praise on production designer Tamara Deverell, costume designer Kate Hawley, and prosthetic specialist Mike Hill for the creative contributions.
“You guys are geniuses. I couldn't walk around like this in front of a green screen. You guys made that world so thank you,” he stated.
Before concluding his heartfelt speech, Jacob Elordi also thanked his parents.
About Frankenstein:
According to IMDb, Frankenstein revolves around the story of “Dr. Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant but egotistical scientist, brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation.”
The movie, released on October 17, 2025, is based on 1818 novel by Mary Shelley and stars Oscar Issac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, Felix Kammerer, David Bradley, and Lars Mikkelsen.