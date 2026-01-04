Sci-Tech
  By Syeda Fazeelat
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra specs leaked ahead of launch

Samsung plans to retain the 200MP primary camera on the Galaxy S26 Ultra, paired with a 50MP ultrawide lens

Dummy units of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra have been appearing online, providing an early look at a redesigned rear camera layout.

The leaked units indicated the South-Korean based tech giant is set to exclude the individual camera lens rings used since the Galaxy S22 Ultra, superseding them with a single raised camera bump.

The highly-anticipated device is claimed to feature a slim frame with rounded corners, which is similar to the design of the S25 Ultra.

Additionaly, the forthcoming handset is likely to feature approximately 162.8 × 77.6 × 8.2mm display, making it thinner as compared to its predecessor, which could further emphasize the raised camera housing.

Some other leaks suggested that the company plans to retain its 200MP primary camera, integrated with a 50MP ultrawide lens and one or two 50MP telephoto cameras.

The upgraded telephoto system is likely to enhance zoom quality and detail, with reports hinting at enhanced lens coatings and expanded 8K video recording support, including on telephoto lenses.

Moreover, the upcoming handset is likely to be equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset in select markets, with a few regions getting an Exynos 2600 variant.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra launch date

Samsung will reportedly release the eagerly-awaited Galaxy S26 series in February 2026.

