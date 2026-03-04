Khamenei funeral: Iran begins 3-day farewell ceremony for late supreme leader

News
Iranians will bid farewell to late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at a ceremony in Tehran.

According to France 24, senior Iranian official said Wednesday, March 4, that Tehran will hold a public ceremony for citizens to pay their respects following the death of the country’s Supreme Leader in Israeli strike.

Hojjatoleslam Mahmoudi, head of ⁠Iran’s Islamic Propagation Council, said the farewell ceremony would continue for three days and the funeral ⁠procession will be announced later.

The official said the public will be able to pay their respects to the body of late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Prayer Hall starting at 10pm (1830 GMT).

"The Mosalla (prayer hall) will be receiving visitors and the dear people can attend and take part in the farewell ceremony and mark a strong presence once again," he said in comments carried by Iranian media.

Special religious and cultural programs have been scheduled for each of the three days, starting Wednesday evening.=

The funeral procession will take place after the three-day mourning period. Planning is still underway, and details will be announced once finalized.

Khamenei, who has been ruling Iran for over three decades, was killed on Saturday, aged 86, ⁠in air strikes by Israel and the US.

Furthermore, Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz threatened on Wednesday to assassinate any Iranian leader picked to succeed Khamenei.

