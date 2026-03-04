Highguard scheduled to permanently shut down on March 12 

In a surprising update, Wildlight has announced the discontinuation of Highguard next week.
Ahead of shut down, the game is set to receive a scheduled update that will add a new Warden, a new weapon, account level progression, for players who want to get into their final matches.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the company released a statement, which read, "Today we’re sharing difficult news. We have made the decision to permanently shut down Highguard on March 12.”
"Since launch, more than 2 million players stepped into Highguard’s world. You shared feedback, created content, and many believed in what we were building. For that, we are deeply grateful,” the company added.
Moreover, Wildlight further praised the team’s sheer hard work, expressing disappointment for their failure despite their efforts.
While announcing the final update, the company stated “The team is excited to release one final game update to enjoy in the remaining life of the game. We'll be adding a new Warden, a new weapon, account level progression, and skill trees! Full patch notes are coming, and we're targeting tonight or tomorrow morning for patch release.”
Furthermore, Wildlight expressed gratitude to all the players for support throughout their journey.
Initially announced during The Game Awards 2025, and it was the big finale for the show.
The video game industry continues to be a competitive realm, always swinging between uncertainty and a never-guaranteed success.
Highguard’s failure isn’t too surprising, as the free-to-play multiplayer shooter genre is one of the saturated worlds, with multiple exhilarating games, trying to outdo each other.