Lewis Hamilton shares bold response for 'doubters' after taking Kim Kardashian romance to next level

Lewis Hamilton addresses critics as Kim Kardashian romance intensifies

Lewis Hamilton has shared a bold response for all his doubters as his romance with Kim Kardashian heats up.

Days after hard launching romance with the TV star, the Formula One driver celebrated an unbelievable milestone: the Ferrari driver completed his 20 seasons as an F1 driver.

Celebrating his two decades as a Formula 1 driver, the 41-year-old wrote a long post on his Instagram in which he shared a special message for people who doubted him and tried to “knock me down.”

Hamilton wrote, "20 seasons as an F1 driver. It’s hard to even grasp the reality of that number. It started with a dream. A dream some called ridiculous and said would never amount to anything. Despite that, the dream never changed, and I never stopped chasing it.”

“A dream has to be matched with action and, above all, belief. Belief that doesn’t break no matter what’s thrown in your face or what you come up against. There will always be people who doubt you, people who try to block you, but you can’t ever stop fighting,” he added.

The former Mercedes driver noted that these twenty years were filled with incredible highs, brutal lows and countless mistakes, but it has made his journey “even sweeter.”

He concluded the post saying, “I’m forever grateful for the lessons, the quiet moments, the chaos, and the many people who helped me chase and achieve my dreams. I’m grateful for the doubters and for the ones who tried to knock me down, too. I’m still here, 20 years on, still standing, still hungry, still focused on the dream. No holding back.”


The post came after Hamilton reportedly enjoyed a Lake Powell, Arizona, getaway with Kardashian as “things are heating up” between them.

Following the widespread dating rumours, the couple launched their romance at Super Bowl LX earlier in February by making a joint appearance at Levi's Stadium, where they enjoyed Bad Bunny’s halftime show.

