Sci-Tech
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Sci-Tech

O2 to discontinue 3G network in 2026, older phones to lose mobile data

This significant move comes as 3G now accounts for less than 2% of all mobile data on Virgin Media O2’s network

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
O2 to discontinue 3G network in 2026, older phones to lose mobile data
O2 to discontinue 3G network in 2026, older phones to lose mobile data

O2, one of the UK’s largest mobile networks, is set to halt its 3G network nationwide in 2026, leaving older phones unable to access mobile data.

While texts and calls messages will continue to work, devices depending solely on 3G will no longer support internet browsing, WhatsApp, Google Maps, and other data-driven apps without Wi-Fi.

O2 has already switched off 3G in select regions, including some parts of Scotland, with the final areas likely to follow soon.

Despite occasional brief 3G signals early this year, the network will be retired.

Notably, it's a part of a broader industry trend: EE, Vodafone, and Three have already completed their own 3G shutdowns in recent years.

This significant move comes as 3G now accounts for less than 2% of all mobile data on Virgin Media O2’s network.

By retiring the technology, 02 can free up valuable radio spectrum for 4G and 5G, boosting installation speeds and enhanced the call quality for the latest devices integrated with cutting-edge technology.

02 has been running trials in cities, including Norwich, Telford, and Guildford to ensure better transition.

O2’s Chief Technology Officer Jeanie York called 3G “a relic of a bygone era” and underscored the enhanced streaming and connectivity users will receive with upgrades.

Customers still using older phones should have received notifications from O2 with options to upgrade. Users are required to visit stores, call customer service, or check My O2 online to secure a 4G or 5G device and maintain full mobile service.

Meta’s AI ads policy sparks widespread privacy concerns

Meta’s AI ads policy sparks widespread privacy concerns
Apple to delay release of iPhone 18 series: Report

Apple to delay release of iPhone 18 series: Report

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra specs leaked ahead of launch

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra specs leaked ahead of launch
Clicks announces communicator smartphone and power keyboard

Clicks announces communicator smartphone and power keyboard
First Supermoon of 2026 'Wolf Moon' to illuminate skies worldwide tonight

First Supermoon of 2026 'Wolf Moon' to illuminate skies worldwide tonight

Apple to release upgraded version of AirPods Pro 3: Report

Apple to release upgraded version of AirPods Pro 3: Report
Samsung announces portable projector Freestyle Plus with advanced features

Samsung announces portable projector Freestyle Plus with advanced features
Apple to release THESE updates in early 2026

Apple to release THESE updates in early 2026
CES 2026: Here's what to expect from biggest tech event

CES 2026: Here's what to expect from biggest tech event
Neuralink prepares for bulk production of brain implants by 2026

Neuralink prepares for bulk production of brain implants by 2026
Apple iOS 26.2 brings THESE improvements to CarPlay

Apple iOS 26.2 brings THESE improvements to CarPlay
Elon Musk kicks off new year with $100 million charity donation

Elon Musk kicks off new year with $100 million charity donation

Popular News

Inside Joe Jonas' dating history with girlfriend Tatiana Gabriela

Inside Joe Jonas' dating history with girlfriend Tatiana Gabriela
7 minutes ago
Opioid use during pregnancy significantly increased over decade, study

Opioid use during pregnancy significantly increased over decade, study
23 minutes ago
Anil Kapoor confirmed to reprise role in ‘Nayak 2’

Anil Kapoor confirmed to reprise role in ‘Nayak 2’
60 minutes ago