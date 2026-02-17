Prince William ready to ‘take a hard line’ on Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie

Prince William may not be easy on Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice in the near future.
The Prince of Wales and his wife Kate Middleton are believed to have not been as close with the York sisters and their dynamics have affected even more since the release of explosive Jeffrey Epstein files.
In the newly released batch of the Epstein files, Beatrice and Eugenie's disgraced parents Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten's scandalous ties with the late paedophile have been exposed.
King Charles' nieces - who are not directly involved in any wrongdoings are have also been dragged in Epstein fiasco as they paid a visit to Epstein with their mom Fergie in 2009 after his release.
Now, amid the turmoil created for the York family Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams explained what could be the possible outcome of the whole situation for Andrew's daughters.
"It may fall to William to make a decision on the future of Beatrice and Eugenie. Neither are reportedly particularly close to him or to Catherine," Richard told Daily Mail.
He continued, "The fact that Beatrice, when 20 and Eugenie, aged 19, visited Epstein in Florida just after his release from prison with their rapacious mother, is alarming."
"They must have known who they were visiting and how inappropriate this was. He was under house arrest," the commentator added.
He further claimed that "William, it is reported, may well take a hard line when he becomes king. It depends on how affected the royal family is by what happens subsequently."
"There is currently the strong possibility of the cases which the police are assessing going forward and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor being arrested and very possibly put on trial," Richard added.
"If this happens, it may be impossible for the royal family to move forward with any members of the York family attached to it," he warned.
This update comes amid the aftermath of the Epstein files the York family is dealing with.
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was stripped of all his royal titles, honours and styles in October last year.
He has also lost his pricey possession, the 30-mansion Royal Lodge as he was evicted from the property last month and moved to the Wood Farm in Sandringham.