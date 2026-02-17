News
  • By Riba Shaikh
Royal

Prince William ready to ‘take a hard line’ on Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie warned of Prince William's tough decision as Epstein drama intensifies

  • By Riba Shaikh
Prince William ready to ‘take a hard line’ on Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie
Prince William ready to ‘take a hard line’ on Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie

Prince William may not be easy on Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice in the near future.

The Prince of Wales and his wife Kate Middleton are believed to have not been as close with the York sisters and their dynamics have affected even more since the release of explosive Jeffrey Epstein files.

In the newly released batch of the Epstein files, Beatrice and Eugenie's disgraced parents Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten's scandalous ties with the late paedophile have been exposed.

King Charles' nieces - who are not directly involved in any wrongdoings are have also been dragged in Epstein fiasco as they paid a visit to Epstein with their mom Fergie in 2009 after his release.

Now, amid the turmoil created for the York family Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams explained what could be the possible outcome of the whole situation for Andrew's daughters.

"It may fall to William to make a decision on the future of Beatrice and Eugenie. Neither are reportedly particularly close to him or to Catherine," Richard told Daily Mail.

He continued, "The fact that Beatrice, when 20 and Eugenie, aged 19, visited Epstein in Florida just after his release from prison with their rapacious mother, is alarming."

"They must have known who they were visiting and how inappropriate this was. He was under house arrest," the commentator added.

He further claimed that "William, it is reported, may well take a hard line when he becomes king. It depends on how affected the royal family is by what happens subsequently."

"There is currently the strong possibility of the cases which the police are assessing going forward and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor being arrested and very possibly put on trial," Richard added.

"If this happens, it may be impossible for the royal family to move forward with any members of the York family attached to it," he warned.

This update comes amid the aftermath of the Epstein files the York family is dealing with.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was stripped of all his royal titles, honours and styles in October last year.

He has also lost his pricey possession, the 30-mansion Royal Lodge as he was evicted from the property last month and moved to the Wood Farm in Sandringham. 

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry celebrate huge UK success in official joint statement
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry celebrate huge UK success in official joint statement
King Charles issues fresh statement after Epstein row affects William, Kate
King Charles issues fresh statement after Epstein row affects William, Kate
Prince William, Kate Middleton hit with major blow amid growing Epstein storm
Prince William, Kate Middleton hit with major blow amid growing Epstein storm
Prince William heartbroken over Prince Harry's bold move: 'lost my brother'
Prince William heartbroken over Prince Harry's bold move: 'lost my brother'
Kate Middleton's role in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's UK exit comes to light
Kate Middleton's role in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's UK exit comes to light
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry turn heads courtside at NBA all-star game
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry turn heads courtside at NBA all-star game
Kate Middleton's cancer 'brutally' shook Prince William, claims new book
Kate Middleton's cancer 'brutally' shook Prince William, claims new book
Duchess Sophie brings much-needed joy to King Charles with Hampshire visit
Duchess Sophie brings much-needed joy to King Charles with Hampshire visit
How will Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor mark his 66th birthday?
How will Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor mark his 66th birthday?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle celebrate Valentine's Day with LA date night
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle celebrate Valentine's Day with LA date night
Key detail about Princess Kate's emotional cancer video revealed in new book
Key detail about Princess Kate's emotional cancer video revealed in new book
Meghan Markle reveals Lilibet's face in Valentine's Day post for Prince Harry
Meghan Markle reveals Lilibet's face in Valentine's Day post for Prince Harry

Popular News

Prince William ready to ‘take a hard line’ on Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie

Prince William ready to ‘take a hard line’ on Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie
26 minutes ago
Will Smith's wife Jada makes bombshell demand in court amid $3 million legal mess

Will Smith's wife Jada makes bombshell demand in court amid $3 million legal mess
an hour ago
Rhode Island shooting: 2 dead, 3 critically injured in shooting at hockey rink

Rhode Island shooting: 2 dead, 3 critically injured in shooting at hockey rink
3 hours ago