  By Fatima Nadeem
5 incredible phone features to expect in 2026 that sound unreal

You can expect your phone to become a personal assistant, health guru and even a mind reader this year

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Imagine picking up your phone in 2026 and seeing features that would have sounded like pure science fiction just few years ago!

Smartphones are undoubtedly evolving rapidly and by 2025, they are no longer just a tools for calling or messaging as they are becoming our best friends.

This year, you can expect your phone to become a personal assistant, health guru and even a mind reader.

Here are five incredible and mind-blowing features you might see in 2026.

AI that thinks and act for you

In 2026, the biggest change we can expect is that AI on smartphones will become more deeply integrated rather than just added on as a separate feature, doing more than providing information by acting on our behalf.

By using our personal data like schedules, contact, payment methods, preferences and location, AI could automatically handle our routines like shopping, arranging travel, organizing social plans and paying bills.

Holographic displays

Smartphones could project 3D images that float in the air which users can interact with without needing VR headsets for calls, videos and even helping doctors examine 3D medical scans.

Mind control

Major upcoming innovation is connecting the brain directly to smartphones that let users control their phones using only their thoughts or brain signals.

AI camera

Modern smartphones cameras are already extremely advanced and in 2026, they are expected to feature smarter AI features like better video stabilization, enhanced telescopic lenses, real-time video editing and larger sensors for clearer and low-light photos.

No sim card

In 2026, smartphones are anticipated to use integrated SIM cards (iSIMs) instead of physical SIM cards which will make it easier and more secure for users to connect to mobile networks, with plans pre-loaded by carriers.

