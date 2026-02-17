Will Smith's wife Jada makes bombshell demand in court amid $3 million legal mess

Will Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith recently made a bombshell demand in the court regarding the case filed against her.
For the unversed, the 54-year-old actress has been sued by her Bilaal Salaam, her husband Will Smith’s longtime friend over an alleged emotional distress and threats.
As per reported by Daily Mail, Pinkett asked court in Los Angeles to dismiss a $3 million lawsuit brought by the musician.
In the legal documents, she alleged that the plaintiff made "false" and "uncorroborated" statements, which is her basis for asking the case to be tossed.
The mother of two said that the remarks cited in Salaam's litigation against her were “constitutionally protected”.
The Matrix Resurrections actress said that she had a right to make statements on a matter of intense public interest about her family.
Salaam, who had been on a friendly term with the I Am Legend actor for four decades, sued Pinkett in November 2025.
In his lawsuit, Salaam alleged that Smith wife threatened him at her husband’s 53rd birthday party in 2021.
He also claimed that she demanded he sign a non-disclosure agreement and that one of her associates followed him to his car, continuing to issue threats.
Bilaal Salaam is seeking $3 million in damages from Jada Pinkett Smith.