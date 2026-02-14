News
'Ring of fire' solar eclipse to occur on Februray 17: Here's all you need to know

To view the solar eclipses either annular or partial, anticipated gazers will be required to use proper eye protection for viewing

An annular solar eclipse, also called a "ring of fire" eclipse, is expected to occur on February 17, but will only be viewable on one continent south of the equator.

What is the ring of fire?

A "ring of fire" eclipse occurs when the moon passes between Earth and the sun, but doesn’t entirely inhibit the sun, creating a small rong of the sun visible on the surface of the moon.

As per NASA, this annular eclipse will be visible from Antarctica.

For the ring of fire eclipse, which is set to occur on Tuesday, the moon will cover 96% of the sun.

The ring of fire effect from this annular eclipse will only last for 2 minutes and 20 seconds, as per EarthSky.org. In total, the eclipse will last for 271 minutes.

Skygazers across Antarctica, Africa, South America and the Pacific, Indian and Atlantic oceans will only be able to see a partial solar eclipse.

How to watch solar eclipse?

To view the solar eclipses either annular or partial, anticipated gazers will be required to use proper eye protection for viewing.

It is strongly advised to use eclipse glasses or a telescope with a proper solar filter on it.

