  • By Javeria Ahmed
Cardi B sets record straight on Stefon Diggs relationship after breakup buzz

The 'WAP' rapper finally revealed where she stands with Stefon Diggs

Cardi B has set the record straight on her relationship with Stefon Diggs, addressing Super Bowl breakup rumors and revealing where the pair truly stand.

While performing in Los Angeles on her Little Miss Drama Tour, the WAP hitmaker made it clear she’s not currently seeing Diggs, appearing to clap back at BIA.

"Just because I ain’t f---ing with my baby daddy doesn't mean you get to talk about my baby daddy," Cardi said at the Sunday, February 15 show, per fan-captured video footage shared on X.

"This is for you bitch," she added, before performing her 2025 song Pretty & Petty from her Am I the Drama? album.

Notably, the song is a diss track for BIA and opens with the line, "Name five BIA songs, gun pointin’ to your head."

Before Cardi’s performance, on Thursday, February 12, BIA responded to a post on X of Cardi performing the aforementioned song.

She took a jab at Diggs, 32, writing, "Can u name someone with more [baby mamas] than receiving yards? I can! and I know that… [you know what nevermind.]"

To note, Cardi’s remark follows breakup rumors sparked on February 9, when fans noticed she and the NFL star unfollowed each other after his 2026 Super Bowl loss.

The pair went public in May 2025, with the Grammy winner confirming their romance on Instagram a month later.

