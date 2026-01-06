Travis Kelce's retirement decision looms as Chiefs pack up lockers

Travis Kelce received encouraging words from the Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid before the retirement decision.
According to Daily Mail, Reid spoke about Kelce’s future in the team as the Chiefs packed up lockers after a disappointing NFL (National Football League) season.
The Chiefs’ coach believes that the 36-year-old has an ability to deliver high-level performance in another season.
The team who failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2014 wrapped up their season after their last loss on Sunday, January 4, to the league-worst Raiders in Las Vegas.
After the disappointing year, 6-11, and missing the playoffs, the players began clearing out lockers on Monday and completing their exit interviews.
Media on Monday, when asked about Kelce’s future, he said, “We'll get to all that. Right now, you've got a little bit of time before all that stuff really needs to take place. I'm not trying to avoid your question, but that's what's real right now.”
“I know everybody wants an answer right this minute. It's something that you've got to go through, there are a lot of variables there, but we all love Travis, we know that. Travis can still play, and I'm not questioning that part or any of it. I just know there's time, it's the same way as last year. You've got a little bit of time there to figure everything out,” he added.
Kelce, who got engaged to the singer-songwriter Taylor Swift last year, has now finished his 13th year in the NFL and is expected to make a decision about his future with the Chiefs soon.
There was speculation that the tight end might retire from professional football and walk away with his fiancée after 13 seasons, but Sunday’s disastrous defeat would make it a bitter end to his celebrated career.