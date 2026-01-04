Greece airspace closed due to radio communication failure

A technical problem with the radio communication in Greece caused the country to temporarily closed its airspace.
This led to thousands of passengers across Europe being stranded as many flights were cancelled or delayed.
As per BBC, officials are now investigating what caused the communication failure and some flights leaving Greece have been allowed to take off again but planes trying to land are still being redirected or return to their point of origin.
While, Athens’ main airport is badly affected and Thessaloniki airport has been completely shut.
Earlier, flights from Dublin, Barcelona, and Paris were forced to return to their airports and flights from Copenhagen and Malta were cancelled entirely.
More than 90 flights have been affected in and out of Athens airport alone.
The disruption has caused concern that many travellers may not be able to return home before the workweek begins.
As per the outlet, the airport has started allowing 35 planes per hour to depart but it was still unable to take inbound flights.
Three flights out of Heraklion airport on the island of Crete, including one to Munich, have been delayed, according to public broadcaster ERT.
The disruption comes at a busy time for air travel in and out of Athens as many people are traveling back from their winter holidays.