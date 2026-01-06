Minal Khan welcomes adorable new addition to family: ‘little one is here’

Minal Khan is celebrating the arrival of an adorable baby girl in the family.
Taking to her official Instagram Stories on Monday, January 5, the 27-year-old Pakistani Influencer and former actress shared a delightful news with fans, revealing that her brother, Maaz Khan, and sister-in-law, Sabah Maaz Khan, have welcomed their first child, a daughter.
In the update, the Hasad actress re-shared her sister-in-law’s post that announced the joyful news.
The post included an cute pink-themed image, featuring a pink moon, stars, and a butterfly, with a text that read, “WELCOME TO THE WORLD Amayra Khan. Our dearest little one is here!”
Sabah captioned the post with a Quranic verse that translates, “Then which of the favors of your Lord would you deny?” adding, “Introducing the sweetest addition. my lil best friend, Amayra Khan.”
Welcoming her niece, Minal Khan wrote on her story, “Aww. My myro.”
In the following update, the Ishq Hai starlet posted a photo of her mother, Uzma Mubeen, joyfully holding the little one in her arms.
About Minal Khan:
Born on November 20, 1998, Minal Khan is a Pakistani influencer and former actress, who debuted as a child artist in 2011 drama series Kaash Main Teri Beti Na Hoti.
She is the twin sister of former Pakistani actress Aiman Khan, sister-in-law of actor Muneeb Butt, and is married to actor Ahsan Mohsin Ikram.