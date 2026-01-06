Trending
  • By Sidra Khan
Trending

Minal Khan welcomes adorable new addition to family: ‘little one is here’

The ‘Ishq Hai’ actress Minal Khan is married to Pakistani actor Ahsan Mohsin Ikram

  • By Sidra Khan
Minal Khan welcomes adorable new addition to family: ‘little one is here’
Minal Khan welcomes adorable new addition to family: ‘little one is here’

Minal Khan is celebrating the arrival of an adorable baby girl in the family.

Taking to her official Instagram Stories on Monday, January 5, the 27-year-old Pakistani Influencer and former actress shared a delightful news with fans, revealing that her brother, Maaz Khan, and sister-in-law, Sabah Maaz Khan, have welcomed their first child, a daughter.

In the update, the Hasad actress re-shared her sister-in-law’s post that announced the joyful news.

The post included an cute pink-themed image, featuring a pink moon, stars, and a butterfly, with a text that read, “WELCOME TO THE WORLD Amayra Khan. Our dearest little one is here!”

Sabah captioned the post with a Quranic verse that translates, “Then which of the favors of your Lord would you deny?” adding, “Introducing the sweetest addition. my lil best friend, Amayra Khan.”

P.C. Instagram/minalkhan.official
P.C. Instagram/minalkhan.official

Welcoming her niece, Minal Khan wrote on her story, “Aww. My myro.”

In the following update, the Ishq Hai starlet posted a photo of her mother, Uzma Mubeen, joyfully holding the little one in her arms.

About Minal Khan:

Born on November 20, 1998, Minal Khan is a Pakistani influencer and former actress, who debuted as a child artist in 2011 drama series Kaash Main Teri Beti Na Hoti.

She is the twin sister of former Pakistani actress Aiman Khan, sister-in-law of actor Muneeb Butt, and is married to actor Ahsan Mohsin Ikram.

Asim Azhar shares exciting message ahead of Karachi Eat performance

Asim Azhar shares exciting message ahead of Karachi Eat performance
Kiara Advani gives rare glimpse of baby girl Saraayah months after her birth

Kiara Advani gives rare glimpse of baby girl Saraayah months after her birth
'Humsafar' star Navin Waqar breaks silence on character's shocking death

'Humsafar' star Navin Waqar breaks silence on character's shocking death
Soha Ali Khan pays touching tribute to her late dad Mansoor Ali Pataudi

Soha Ali Khan pays touching tribute to her late dad Mansoor Ali Pataudi

Aly Khan voices concern for his role in popular series 'Meri Zindagi Hai Tu'

Aly Khan voices concern for his role in popular series 'Meri Zindagi Hai Tu'
Agastya Nanda pens emotional note for 'Ikkis' character in surprise post

Agastya Nanda pens emotional note for 'Ikkis' character in surprise post
Deepika Padukone launches 'thrilling' venture as she turns 40

Deepika Padukone launches 'thrilling' venture as she turns 40
Anurag Kashyap calls out flaws in 'Dhurandhar' in honest review

Anurag Kashyap calls out flaws in 'Dhurandhar' in honest review
Amitabh Bachchan hypes grandson Agastya Nanda’s ‘Ikkis’ with Gen Z flair

Amitabh Bachchan hypes grandson Agastya Nanda’s ‘Ikkis’ with Gen Z flair
Hema Malini speaks on rift with Dharmendra’s first wife, Sunny and Bobby Deol

Hema Malini speaks on rift with Dharmendra’s first wife, Sunny and Bobby Deol
Hania Amir reacts as ‘Meri Zindagi Hai Tu’ fever hits Bangladesh Premier League

Hania Amir reacts as ‘Meri Zindagi Hai Tu’ fever hits Bangladesh Premier League
Ishaan Khatter reflects friendship with 'Homebound' co-star Vishal Jethwa

Ishaan Khatter reflects friendship with 'Homebound' co-star Vishal Jethwa

Popular News

Meghan Markle's As Ever brand faces setback ahead of new venture

Meghan Markle's As Ever brand faces setback ahead of new venture
42 minutes ago
Minal Khan welcomes adorable new addition to family: ‘little one is here’

Minal Khan welcomes adorable new addition to family: ‘little one is here’
2 hours ago
Travis Kelce's retirement decision looms as Chiefs pack up lockers

Travis Kelce's retirement decision looms as Chiefs pack up lockers
3 hours ago