Le Constellation fire tragedy: Community mourns as more victims identified

Hundreds of people held a silent march to pay tribute to the victims of a deadly fire at Le Constellation which claimed 40 lives.
The fire also injured 119 people with some individual as young as 15 including 71 Swiss, 14 French and 11 Italian.
As of Sunday morning, January 4, the Swiss authorities had identified 24 of the 40 people who died.
People attended a mass this morning at the Chapelle Saint-Christophe led by Bishop Jean-Marie Lovey of Sion and then joined a silent march to the Le Constellation bar.
Hundreds of people followed the service on a screen installed outside the church.
Swiss President Guy Parmelin described the incident as one of the country’s most terrible tragedies.
The first victims whose bodies were identified were two Swiss women aged 21 and 16, and two Swiss men, aged 18 and 19.
While, many of those who died or are still missing were teenagers since the bar was popular with young people in a ski town.
Authorities are still trying to find out exactly what caused that fire but initial investigative findings suggest that sparkling candles on champagne bottles ignited the fire.
Swiss authorities have launched a criminal investigation into the French managers of a bar who are suspected of having committed homicide by negligence, causing bodily harm by negligence and arson by negligence.